Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, Luz, an evening of Flamenco, to the Calistoga Art Center Tuesday, March 19.
Fuentes will be joined by two exceptional Spanish Flamenco artists; acclaimed Spanish-Romani guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist/dancer Jose Moreno.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m., at 1435 North Oak St. General admission is $23; VIP seating is $35; student $15, child $8. Tickets are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4070269.
Fuentes, born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry, is one of the only touring artists in the Pacific Northwest region with strong links to Flamenco culture. She studies both baile (flamenco dance) and cante (flamenco singing) and has independently produced more than 300 performances and workshops featuring internationally recognized Spanish Flamenco artists such as Jose Anillo, Saray Munoz, Jesus Montoya, and Juanarito. She has studied with artists such as Guadiana, Joaquin Grilo, Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru, and Isabel Bayon. She attributes her formation as an artist to her most significant mentor, Maestra Sara de Luis.
Pedro Cortes comes from a family of Spanish Gypsy guitarists and began his studies with his father and the esteemed Flamenco guitarist Sabicas. Having toured professionally since the age of 17, he is gaining international recognition as a soloist and composer.
Jose Moreno was born into a family of famous flamenco artists Estrella Morena (dancer) and Pepe de Málaga (singer), Jose began his flamenco career at an early age, His debut was at the famous Tablao Costa Vasca in Miami. Jose continued his studies with the Great Manolete, Farruquito, and Andres Marin and Cajon Percussion with Manuel Soler.