Nine free activities and six films, some free, make up the “Science on Screen Week” starting Wednesday, March 20, and continuing through Tuesday, March 26, at St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema.
All of the activities and all but two of the films are on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, both at the Cameo Cinema and at the Masonic Lodge, (the Goodman building), across the street at 1331 Main St.
“This is the first time that the Sloan Foundation and Coolidge Center have asked for a science week,” said Cathy Buck, Cameo Cinema proprietor. “For the last two years, we have been a part of their ‘Science on Screen’ program, which is a grant to bring movies about science and speakers to the community.”
Throughout the United States, 45 theaters are participating in the “National Science on Screen Day,” Buck said, but only 25 are doing the whole science week. Besides two documentaries, “Science Fair” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, and “Chasing Einstein: Illuminating Dark Matter,” 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, all of the events and films happen on Saturday and Sunday.
At the Masonic Lodge from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Santa Rosa’s Schulz Museum is bringing seven stations, all free, where children and families can go on a natural adventure, learn about dinosaurs, design and construct zoetropes -- a pre-film animation device -- or make a constellation viewers.
At the Cameo at noon Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday is a 3D movie, “Journey to Space: Next Stop Mars.” Both are free.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the film, “First Man” will be brought back to the Cameo ($8 tickets). After the film, NASA scientist Jay Trimble and Brandon Brown, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of San Francisco, will be on stage for a question and answer session. Buck said it is being screened early enough so that people can home at a reasonable hour. It is estimated to end at 10:30 p.m.
On Sunday at noon on the Cameo stage, two scientists from the Chabot Space & Science Center in the Bay Area will be presenting a free demonstration called “Chabot’s Fire & Ice Challenge.” Buck said the two will demonstrate the physics of combustion, for example. “On our stage, they will do it live. That’s going to be fun. Then, across the street, will be our interactive activities for families to participate in,” Buck said, adding the Masons were generous again “in allowing us to use that space.”
The Chabot Space & Science Center will bring its blowup planetarium and offer a half-hour solar system tour, for free, at 1:30, 2:15, 3 and 3:45 p.m. RSVPs are required by going to friendsofthecameo.org.
Other activities include astronaut training, from 2-4 p.m., where participants put on space glasses and seek to find their balance on a balance board; artist and filmmaker David Garden will allow anyone to make a motorized “Mars” rover that can be raced on a Martian backdrop. Two walk-in workshops are planned at 1 and 3 p.m.
For Buck, who said she will be either at the Cameo or at the Masonic Hall during both Saturday and Sunday, it’s most fun to see the kids interact when they do the activities, when they get excited about what they are creating. For the movies, with their question and answer periods, she said it’s great for kids to have one-on-one conversations with the scientists. Buck said the Cameo is lucky that it has worked for the past three years with Wonderfest, the scientist organization in the Bay Area, because the organization provides really interesting speakers.
At 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, the “Science on Screen” week ends with a showing of the documentary, “Chasing Einstein: Illuminating Dark Matter,” which is not yet in general release. After the film is shown there will be a Q&A featuring Robert McGehee, a doctoral candidate in theoretical physics at UC Berkeley, and the film’s director and producer, Steve Brown, who is flying back from a film festival in Copenhagen to be in St. Helena. Buck said McGehee is a “black hole” specialist.
To get passes for the free events at the Cameo, go online to cameocinema.com or go to the box office. “I hope everybody takes advantage of everything,” Buck said. “I want full houses, full workshops, all of that. It will be fun.”