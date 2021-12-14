Seasons of Giving: Calistoga's Sunrise Horse Rescue: People helping horses, horses helping people

Shaq is about 20 years old, a gentle and handsome guy with a pleasant demeanor. He arrived at Sunrise Horse Rescue in Calistoga about a month ago. Although his exact story isn’t known, he likely lost his home in the 2015 Valley Fire in Middletown, and after that, his caretaker got COVID. She was finding it increasingly difficult to take care of him and contacted the nonprofit sanctuary.

“We provided some food at first, but that wasn’t enough, and his caretaker couldn’t find a place for him to go,” said Mary Taylor, Sunrise’s director and one of its founders. “He’s very well-trained, and was a drill-team horse that might have been in parades. He was also living alone, which we don’t like to see because horses are such herd animals.”

Since 2007, Sunrise has been rescuing neglected, abused, or pegged-for-worse horses, providing care, rehabilitation, and a safe place to roam and call home. The organization started as a nonprofit riding school on Lodi Lane in St. Helena, taking on horses and rehabilitating them for riding students.

Last year, they found a new home on Tubbs Lane in Calistoga. Situated on about four acres, the space is still in development, but also has a few satellite pastures where horses are rotated and allowed to wander freely, including one for a herd of “very contented geriatrics.”

Shaq is one of 25 horses Taylor and her team of half a dozen part-time employees care for. The facility also relies heavily on some 20 volunteers.

“I have to say, our volunteers are almost like staff,” Taylor said. “They are so focused on the needs of the horse.”

Paula Soekland has been volunteering for about eight years and puts in about 20 hours a week. She describes her position as one of problem-solving and caretaking. She also noted the special relationship people can have with horses. Though they are such big creatures, they also instill “the ability to be gentle with oneself.”

Individual care is also taken with each horse, from diet to overall health. Veterinarian Vanessa G.B. Rood has her own practice with Napa Valley Equine, but has also been part-time staff at the rescue since 2013. She checks incoming horses for health issues and provides medication for the herd, such as arthritic medication for geriatric horses.

“Like with everybody here, this is a labor of love,” she said. “We have a responsibility to the horses in our community to elevate their care and protection. That’s what Sunrise does."

Horses helping people

Shaq’s new life at Sunrise could go several ways. “He probably can’t be ridden again, but he still has a lot to give,” Taylor said. He could be a companion to another foster horse that’s retiring, he also has the quiet demeanor to be a therapy horse, or he might do both.

Keeping people connected to nature is one of the missions of Sunrise as well. The organization not only benefits the horses, but the horses can benefit the community.

“People putting in the effort to help animals will always make humans better,” Rood said.

“There is a real similarity between horses and people. Both are strong and capable, but ultimately they are also fragile and vulnerable and they need the protection of others, (like us) whether it’s a herd or a tribe. The needs are mirrored when we work with horses, and we learn a lot about ourselves.”

Recently, a group of 16 computer executives visited the rescue on a leadership and teambuilding mission. The trip was coordinated by Riverbend, with offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Johannesburg, South Africa. People who had never interacted with horses before spent the day grooming them and led the horses around an obstacle course in an arena.

The experience ended with a Napa Valley style dinner and the group was so inspired that at the end of the evening announced they were going to sponsor one of Sunrise’s horses for one year — for $8,000.

“They said it was extremely meaningful for them,” Taylor said, and there is “quite a bit of potential there for more funding.”

Funding

Sunrise gets up to 100 calls a year from people around the country looking for help with horses in need. Their focus is mainly on Napa County, but have taken in horses from beyond the area if the need is desperate enough. Even if they can’t take the horse, or the situation doesn’t warrant it, Sunrise will provide information on available resources or education, “so the horse doesn’t end up in the slaughter pipeline,” Taylor said.

It costs between $6,000 and $10,000 a year to support each of the horses at Sunrise. The organization relies on grants and donations, but primarily on two yearly fundraisers to fund operations. Since the pandemic, however, fundraisers have been put on hold.

Sunrise is also serving as a pilot location for UC Davis and Stanford’s pilot program for Early Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers, called Connected Horse.

“It’s beneficial for the Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers, but also creates a low-impact role for the horse, with a lot of in-stall grooming. They are just being these incredible, patient beings. That’s what I think is so great. It could potentially create a solution for a lot of horses that are considered unwanted, if we could get programs like this funded,” Taylor said.

The new property is also still in flux, due to pending county permitting issues, but eventually Sunrise will gain about two more acres. But still, the need for land persists.

“We are still looking for legacy, or gift of property, or property to purchase,” Taylor said, keeping in mind it needs to be wildfire safe. “We can’t just evacuate this number of horses quickly. Even though we are settling here, there will always be a need for more space.”

