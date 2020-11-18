See what Calistoga restaurants are serving up for Thanksgiving dinner

It’s hard to believe that the holidays are almost here; this strange pandemic year has passed by in a blur. Any other year we might be planning a big Thanksgiving feast and a long weekend spent with close friends and family; this has always been a holiday to to get together to give thanks and share good food and memories with grandparents and grandkids, returning college students, aunts, uncles, cousins, and others who hold a special place in our hearts.

Alas, COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into our plans. Gatherings that include anyone not part of our immediate households are discouraged as is travel. Many of us will celebrate Thanksgiving in a scaled-back way this year, meaning sharing a meal for as few as two or three people. So, maybe this is the year you skip cooking and dine outdoors at one of Calistoga’s fine restaurants, or grab goodies from bakeries or Cal Mart so you can enjoy a scrumptious holiday dinner at home.