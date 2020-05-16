Senior Corner: Doing fine by myself

Greetings, everyone. Who’s getting tired of being isolated?
After being alone for two months, one of the things that I have learned is that I’d better make friends with myself because I’m the only one here!
Lucky for me, I’m an optimistic person. Score one for my side. Plus, I happen to enjoy tending my home and my garden, so, believe it or not, that gives me ‘joy.’ I’m doing a lot more meditation, which helps me to meet my feelings of peace and contentment. Bottom line, I think I’m good to go for a while longer.
I’m also very lucky in that I have beautiful friends and a beautiful family, and I enjoy lots of emails and phone calls for which I am grateful, plus friends like Martha Tripp, who, with husband David’s encouragement, rides her bike over and surprises me with little gifts of her wonderful cooking, wrapped up and placed on my front porch.
In addition, daughter Judy and son-in-law Mark brought over Easter and Mother’s Day meals that we enjoyed together; and daughter Susan and son-in-law Rex sent packages of treats and lovely flowers; plus son Greg and daughter-in-law Denise drove over for lunch with their sweet dog, Gracie.
Also, son Steve and daughter-in-law Della sent beautiful flowers; plus granddaughter Sara dropped off yummy treats from her family and granddaughter Amy and her beautiful family drove for over an hour to come and bringing lunch one day.
Plus, grandson Jeff and granddaughter Kelly and great-grandson Hal dropped off some lovely flowers. Grandson Brian and granddaughter Olivia and great-granddaughter Emma and great-grandson Everett do sweet and wonderful things all year long.
We get away with these visits by keeping our 6-foot distances, wearing masks and using our rubber gloves, when necessary.
I’m sure all of this explains why this 94-year-old is such a happy, contented person.
As I write this, I’m thinking: what have I got to complain about? I guess it’s my freedom to come and go as I please. Granted, a minor thing in comparison with what others are going through, who have my sympathy and my hopes that they may soon be returning to their jobs..
One last thing, and it’s especially important. Our newspaper is struggling as you have read recently. My morning coffee and me would miss it terribly if one morning our paper was not at the door. I know that things are changing, but to my mind, newspapers are totally necessary to sit down and read, and enjoy.
If you agree, please subscribe, if you don’t already, and encourage your friends to do the same. We have wonderful valley newspapers. I subscribe to the St. Helena Star, the Weekly Calistogan as well as our Napa Valley Register. I really enjoy reading about what’s going on all over the valley and hope that you will take part in helping ensure that there will be our valley newspaper in our future.
Well, friends, you certainly learned a lot about yours truly today. I’m hopeful that I’ll have some ‘News for Seniors’ next week, which is what Senior Corner is all about.
I look forward, as always, to our next meeting. Look for the joy in your life. It’s there, you just have to find it.
Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net
