Senior Corner: Doing fine by myself

Plus, grandson Jeff and granddaughter Kelly and great-grandson Hal dropped off some lovely flowers. Grandson Brian and granddaughter Olivia and great-granddaughter Emma and great-grandson Everett do sweet and wonderful things all year long.

We get away with these visits by keeping our 6-foot distances, wearing masks and using our rubber gloves, when necessary.

I’m sure all of this explains why this 94-year-old is such a happy, contented person.

As I write this, I’m thinking: what have I got to complain about? I guess it’s my freedom to come and go as I please. Granted, a minor thing in comparison with what others are going through, who have my sympathy and my hopes that they may soon be returning to their jobs..

One last thing, and it’s especially important. Our newspaper is struggling as you have read recently. My morning coffee and me would miss it terribly if one morning our paper was not at the door. I know that things are changing, but to my mind, newspapers are totally necessary to sit down and read, and enjoy.