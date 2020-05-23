Senior Corner: Good news and 'Senior Moments'

Good morning, fellow seniors.
How is everyone doing? Good news from our Governor, taking steps to free more businesses up. We still want to be careful that we’re always with masks and observing the 6 feet distances between us when we’re out and about with others. We certainly wouldn’t want to start sliding back into trouble.
Of course, we certainly want to support our businesses in any safe way that we can, but the minute we see folks breaking the safety rules, including the folks who work at the businesses, we’re out of there.
Last week I referred to myself as a 94-year-old, when I’m 92 years old, not a big difference, but I don’t want to skip two years. I’m having too much fun!
We talked about the radio program, “Senior Moments” a little over a year ago when it first began. I rarely miss their highly informative broadcasts. I also enjoy going to the ”Senior Moments” segments of past broadcasts.
Just recently, I tuned into Senator Bill Dodd’s interview, shortly after the program opened, in May of last year. It was highly informative, conducted by KVON’s Wine Country Live host Barry Martin, a favorite of mine, who does an excellent job, asking all the right questions.
“Senior Moments” can be heard every Wednesday’s at 7:30 a.m., and rebroadcast at noon.
I’d like to tell you about the lovely people who pulled this idea together. They were, at the time members of Leadership Napa Valley, Class of 32, and had just formed their Practicum Group a short time before.
My good friend, JoAnn Busenbark and I received phone calls from Bonnie Anderson inviting us to attend their meeting. They had some questions they wanted to ask us. (My friend JoAnn is deceased now, and much missed by so many who loved and admired her.)
We arrived at Bonnie’s home, met her guests and listened to what they were thinking of doing as their project. They, very graciously, asked our opinions. We, of course, were thrilled that their focus was on doing something they thought would be helpful for seniors.
We told them how wonderful we thought their project was and thanked them for focusing on seniors. I believe they are still somewhat involved. Besides Bonnie, there is Will Marcencia, Bob Vanderbelt, Natalie Griffin, Kim Brown-Sims and Tammy Manning. Thank you, Bonnie and all, once again, for this excellent and most helpful gift for Napa Valley seniors.
Okay, back to “Senior Moments.” Of course, you can either listen to it on the radio at 1440 AM, or use your computer. Using Google, enter: “Senior Moments” Segments — KVON 1440. I always start a little early on Wednesdays, around 7:15. I enter this name on Google, bring up Barry Martin’s voice, and, if I have time, I scroll down and listen to one of the recorded previous programs.
I sincerely hope that you will enjoy “Senior Moments” as much as I do. It’s good to be a senior. Some of the folks that I’ve learned a great deal from are the following: Senator Bill Dodd, of course, and Mayor Jill Techel; Heather Stanton, chair of NC Commission on Aging; District Attorney, Allison Hailey; Ron Craft, president of Napa Valley College, Julia Orr, Molly’s Angels, as well as one of the sponsors for “Senior Moments” are just a few of the people we can learn much from.
Well, my friends, that about wraps it up for this week. I see nothing but good stuff ahead for us. We just need to be patient a little bit longer. Actually, it’s fun reading about the things that people are doing who can’t leave their homes. Baking sourdough bread, for instance, sounds like lots of fun.
I look forward to seeing you all next week. Let’s get creative, in the meantime.
Let’s talk. If you have anything you’d like to, especially, know more about, I’d love trying to find the answers.
Stay happy, have an adventure.
Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net
