Senior Corner: Good news and 'Senior Moments'

I’d like to tell you about the lovely people who pulled this idea together. They were, at the time members of Leadership Napa Valley, Class of 32, and had just formed their Practicum Group a short time before.

My good friend, JoAnn Busenbark and I received phone calls from Bonnie Anderson inviting us to attend their meeting. They had some questions they wanted to ask us. (My friend JoAnn is deceased now, and much missed by so many who loved and admired her.)

We arrived at Bonnie’s home, met her guests and listened to what they were thinking of doing as their project. They, very graciously, asked our opinions. We, of course, were thrilled that their focus was on doing something they thought would be helpful for seniors.

We told them how wonderful we thought their project was and thanked them for focusing on seniors. I believe they are still somewhat involved. Besides Bonnie, there is Will Marcencia, Bob Vanderbelt, Natalie Griffin, Kim Brown-Sims and Tammy Manning. Thank you, Bonnie and all, once again, for this excellent and most helpful gift for Napa Valley seniors.