Senior Corner: Jay Shetty on a monk's life

“Don’t see social distancing as the end of your social life. It’s so important that we use the incredible technology at our disposal to have more human connection.

“And ask for support when you need it. Don’t feel ashamed or embarrassed. We are all in this together. We’re all experiencing it, and we’re all going to be there for each other.

“Take a moment to feel gratitude for three things, the people in your life, the places that you have visited, and the projects that you have worked on.

“During this pandemic, I believe that we’re going to get to see the best of humanity. True change, real change could be just calling one person who you know is lonely every single day.

“This is my brief take on why we’re never really alone.”

Wonderful thoughts, Thank you, daughter Susan. A remarkably interesting take on being alone. We’ll be looking for Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk” in the fall.

For those of you who have never meditated, but would like to try, I strongly recommend Dr. James Keolker’s series of classes given yearly at Rianda House, Senior Center in St. Helena. We’re hoping that the classes will be able to start up again, soon.