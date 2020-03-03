Senior Corner: Looking forward to spring

I urge you folks to drop by our Napa Senior Center and pick up a monthly program ofaActivities. For instance, did you know that there are Beginning Bridge Lessons on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.? Code 13359. There are four other social games and they are all free. Call 707-255-1800 or cityofnapa.org/parksandrec

For the Center’s Friday Forum on March 6 you’re invited to attend Napa Valley Genealogical library, 1701 Menlo Ave. If you are interested in exploring your family tree, come and learn how by volunteers. Starts at 9 a.m. Code 13937.

I’m delighted to have gotten to know an acquaintance much better, by working with her on a committee. Many of you know her, Cynthia Kee who is a relatively new member of the Commission on Aging and is known by many in the valley as a specialist in advising homeowners in reverse mortgages for over 44 years.

I wanted to share with you the story she told me about a client who was duped by a gentleman through online dating. Apparently, it’s becoming very widespread, and usually it’s the women who are the victims, not men. The women are romanced over the phone, and all is rosy for a while, and then there is the request for money or some other similar scheme.