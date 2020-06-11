Senior Corner: Talking about Essentrics with Julie Webster

Julie: At first I wasn’t so sure it would work but it has been great! Live classes offer many wonderful components including the connection of music with the movements, direct feedback from me and most importantly the comradery that comes from getting to know like-minded people. We still have a little of this at the beginning of the Zoom class where we check in with each other. Also, I always encourage anyone that is having difficulty to let me know so we can do a short personal Zoom meeting to assist in their positioning or whatever their challenges are. Also, the feedback I’ve been receiving with the virtual classes is that people feel like they are receiving private instruction from me as they can fully see me. When we are in live classes there were times that the room was fairly full, so it wasn’t always as easy to see me. I also find that some people are more regular with the virtual classes as they don’t need to leave their home to go to class.

Betty: How fit do you need to be to do Essentrics?