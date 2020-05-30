Senior Corner: Venturing out for the first time

Hi, everyone –
I just returned from an appointment with my doctor, and it was my first venturing outside my house in over three months. It was exhilarating!
The first two months of shelter in place, for me, were busy with cleaning out “stuff.” How do we accumulate so much stuff? This third month has “enough, already” written all over it. It’s time to return to a life that is more pleasant.
I like getting up at 6, and, often, going directly to my garden, trimming, cutting back, moving stuff around; then breakfast, and then what ever I’ve decided I want to do for the day.
Lately, I’ve been cooking and freezing soups. Playing a few games of sudoku, maybe taking a walk. Maybe, aim for the garage and clean out a corner or two. I’ve never been bored.
I enjoy a busy life, with various organizations, I like meeting friends for lunch. This third month just isn’t any fun! I’m sure we are all at about the same stage of this Covid-19 Crisis, and I’m trying to hang in there just like everyone else.
I was excited to receive a highly informative newsletter from our friend, Julie Webster, Essentrics instructor, who is currently in Poncha Springs, Colorado. She hopes to return to Napa in September or October for workshops. Meanwhile, she is teacher her class via Zoom. Her newsletter came at an opportune time. I don’t know about you, but I am certainly experiencing just a general feeling of not being in great shape.
She writes, “If you are like me, chances are you have been sitting way more than usual these past few months and most likely your body is rebelling. How can it not? Changing daily routines, such as sitting more than usual, will affect your body in more ways than one. Learning to adapt during this shelter-in-place is essential to keep us healthy.”
In her newsletter, she includes exercises you can “to maintain a happy body but will help to keep you emotionally engaged and give you a sense of daily accomplishment. In addition, it will help to keep your body from going backwards in mobility and strength.”
She also recommends getting outside for a walk. “Fresh air, nature and Vitamin D are all going to feed your body and your soul.”
You can read her about with her recommended exercises at her website, /julie-webster.com/essentrics/. You can also sign up there to up to receive Julie’s newsletter and find out about her Zoom classes.
It’s so important to feel good, both mentally and physically, so, be patient and take the time to get back into better shape with Julie’s help. Next week, I’ll have more news on Essentrics classes available, with Zoom’s help, with both Julie in Colorado and two of our classmates, who have become Certified Essentrics Instructors, Janelle Mason and Deb Bayless, here in Napa.
I have also received an email from Mark Feighner, concerning LGBT Seniors Group meeting on June 2:
He writes that the First Tuesday check in will be Tuesday, June 2, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. “We’ll come together again to share our experiences and observations and whatever else comes to mind as we continue this journey through these strange times.”
Here’s the link to join the Zoom meeting for next Tuesday:
Meeting ID: 847 3070 2868
Password: 856734
He says that using Zoom is free and quite easy to use with a variety of electronic devises. Ian will provide a tutorial if needed before the first check-in, beginning at 10 a.m.
Connecting via Zoom is a two-step process. The first step you can do any day before the actual meeting:
Do this any day before the actual meeting:
If you will be using your smart phone: go to the app store on your smart phone and download and install Zoom. If you will be using your computer: go to www.zoom.us and install the zoom program
On the day of the meeting: Open the email with the invitation “Zoom” link and click it. Your program on your computer or on your smart phone will open and start the meeting
Start your microphone (internet audio) and start your camera. You can also use your smart phone to make a phone call to the group and join the meeting without video. He includes other news, too:
— Pride Month: Even though most in person events have been cancelled. LGBTQ Connection is still planning a variety of Pride month activities-most on line! Watch for information from the program with a full list. The first event is our Tuesday virtual check in.
— Support: If you are looking for support with groceries, unemployment, emergency assistance, or wondering what you qualify for, our program might be able to help. Please get in touch with LGBTQ Connection for any questions ian@lgbtqconnection.org or 707-948-6640
— Be counted! – Make sure you are counted in the census. Get in touch with LGBTQ Connections for any questions ian@lgbtqconnection.org or 707-948-6640.
Counseling – Licensed counselor Gwendolyn is taking phone appointments most every Tuesday and Thursday at 3 or 4 p.m. Get in touch with LGBTQ Connection to schedule ian@lgbtqconnection.org or 707-948-6640
— Give Out Day—Normally held in April, Give Out Day is coming on June 30. This is that special day of giving to LGBTQ organizations. The LGBTQ Connection can win thousands of dollars in bonus prizes (and has, for the past few years thanks to supporters) if it gets the greatest number of people to contribute to it, starting June 1. Ian will send out special instructions on how to schedule your donation. Cash and check can also be accepted through special arrangement.
Thank you, Mark. And, thank you, my friends, for joining us today. Enjoy your week and I’ll look forward to seeing you again, soon.
Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!