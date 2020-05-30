Senior Corner: Venturing out for the first time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hi, everyone –

I just returned from an appointment with my doctor, and it was my first venturing outside my house in over three months. It was exhilarating!

The first two months of shelter in place, for me, were busy with cleaning out “stuff.” How do we accumulate so much stuff? This third month has “enough, already” written all over it. It’s time to return to a life that is more pleasant.

I like getting up at 6, and, often, going directly to my garden, trimming, cutting back, moving stuff around; then breakfast, and then what ever I’ve decided I want to do for the day.

Lately, I’ve been cooking and freezing soups. Playing a few games of sudoku, maybe taking a walk. Maybe, aim for the garage and clean out a corner or two. I’ve never been bored.

I enjoy a busy life, with various organizations, I like meeting friends for lunch. This third month just isn’t any fun! I’m sure we are all at about the same stage of this Covid-19 Crisis, and I’m trying to hang in there just like everyone else.