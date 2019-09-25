It wouldn’t be Halloween at Blackbird of Calistoga without the stunning art of Sequoia Buck’s witches hats opening the season. For the fifth consecutive year, Sequoia has produced a distinctive, original wearable art in the form of inspired Halloween witches hats.
Meet Sequoia and be part of the Blackbird party on Oct. 5 when Halloween begins at Blackbird, 1347 Lincoln Ave., from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The annual event is always open to all.
A year of searching for materials in all of Sequoia’s favorite haunts has resulted in a collection of 25 unique creations. Silks and satins, tulle and trims all find their way to inspire Sequoia as her witches hats become a collection. Each singular hat is signed and numbered and stands alone as a piece of art.
“It’s important to me that no one confuse my hats with something made commercially in China,” Sequoia says as she relates her process in creating her work, “I found a huge bag of handmade vintage lace this year — so exciting.”
Following her resolve to never repeat an earlier design she says, “I’m not duplicating anything from prior years ... I even made my own glass spiders, dragonflies, and skulls this year.”