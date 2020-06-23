Shakespeare Napa Valley invites video performances of 'Romeo and Juliet'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa Valley College’s (NVC) Shakespeare Napa Valley (SNV) invites community members to participate in its presentation of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” by submitting videos of themselves reading the prologue.

Inspired by the Royal Shakespeare Company #shareyourshakespeare campaign, a celebration of Shakespeare’s works through shared videos, Shakespeare Napa Valley encourages individuals, families and friends to submit a video reciting some of Shakespeare’s famous lines. The videos will be featured on social media and included in a video montage presented as part of the SNV Student Company’s virtual production of “Romeo and Juliet” on Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

Directed by Jennifer King and in partnership with The Streaming Theatre, “Romeo and Juliet” features a cast of NVC summer session students presenting an abridged version of Shakespeare’s classic love story. Admission is free. Learn more at ShakespeareNapaValley.org.

For more information and to submit a video, visit ShakespeareNapaValley.org/SubmitPrologue. Deadline to submit is Wednesday, July 1, at midnight.