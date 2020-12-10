Sharing the Spirit: Service to the community comes naturally for Calistoga's Charlotte Williams

Charlotte Williams laughs during a phone interview and admits, “You know, I am a person who would rather do things than talk about them.”
But ever since Williams began volunteering at her three children’s schools when they were young, she has been all about contributing to Calistoga’s community, including running for city council, being a Kiwanis Club member, working with the local food bank; serving as a member of Wine & Water watch; and she is now in her third year as president of Napa Vision 2050, a non-profit founded to protect the quality of life for Napa County’s residents and the biodiversity the county’s natural environment. Needless to say, she has a very full plate.
Williams says her “compulsion to serve” stems from two things: her observation that “There are always situations where people need things, and somebody needs to step in and help,” and her upbringing in a family of military veterans and ministers who served their communities their entire lives.
“When I grew up,” she says, “at least 50 percent of all adults had served in some branch of the military, and while my family weren’t ‘flag waving’ people, all of my siblings, cousins, everyone, was involved in duty and public service.” Williams, who was raised in Mendocino County, recounts that her father worked in the local hardware store and was also a volunteer firefighter amidst a town full of “doctors, lawyers, professors, and other white-collar workers” who had fled the cities in the 60s and 70s. “As children,” she says, “we knew that when the siren went off that Dad was going to work, day or night. We weren’t frightened, but he did tell us what it was really like to be a fireman in those days.”
In 2017, Williams started working at Calistoga’s food distribution center at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic church at the urging of Helen Archard a longtime food bank volunteer and organizer and a good friend of Williams’ mother. Williams says, “At that time we served 55 Calistoga families with a monthly food distribution at the church parish hall. I was behind the scenes coordinating the food drives and working with five-ten volunteers to coordinate efforts between the Napa Valley Food Bank and Calistoga.” The organizations also received support from Catholic Charities and the USDA and started delivering food to households on a weekly basis.
Once COVID-19 struck in 2020, the number of Calistoga households who needed support rose to 150 and then up to 300 families, according to Williams. She currently coordinates the efforts of 15-40 volunteers to make sure the 30 pallets of produce that arrive weekly from the Napa Food Bank make it not only to volunteer drivers but also to the fairgrounds in Calistoga where it is distributed every other Thursday.
“I work with so many dependable, wonderful volunteers,” says Williams. “People who see a need and work to meet it.”
Just like Williams herself.
