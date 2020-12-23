Sharing the Spirit: Volunteering is ‘expanding experience' for Calistoga’s Erika Pusey

Pusey has been at the Calistoga Cares food pantry for about three years, and also with Catholic Charities, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She coordinates clients with the intake crew.

“There are people in the group who care so much, and are so empathetic towards their fellow citizens,” she said.

At the community garden, Pusey has both volunteered and was on the board from 2001 to 2008. Pam Kinsey, she says, was an instrumental role model and mentor. Since, she has watched and emulated others.

For the garden, “What I’m hoping is in the next year I might be able to entice somebody like Pam and Sally Manfredi enticed me, to invite someone to try being on the board. It’s a great experience.”

In 2016, Pusey was inspired to play a part in the presidential election and volunteered at the Calistoga polling station, and helped sort ballots in Napa.

“I always felt like I was receiving so much from the garden. It was a wonderful way to spend time outside. This was something for the greater good, beyond oneself,” she said.

Each volunteer experience has introduced her to something different, she emphasized.