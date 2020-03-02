Sharpsteen Museum presents After the Fire, restoring Paradise town museum

The 2017 Tubbs fire is threatening to take Calistoga. A mandatory evacuation is in place. So many friends and families lost their homes and properties but thankfully due to the efforts of the first responders and fire crews, Calistoga proper was saved.

We were again threatened by the Kincade Fire of 2019 which was heading our way through Knights Valley, and up to the edge of Ida Clayton Road. More homes and properties were lost yet Calistoga was spared.

In between the two fires, in November of 2018, the Camp Fire took down Paradise, CA. Those friends and families were not as lucky. One major piece of their town was the “Gold Nugget Museum” founded in 1973. Their museum was taken as the fire raged through uncontrollably, and as locals scattered to find safety.

Envision the morning of Nov. 8, 2018. At the Gold Nugget Museum, a collector is busy setting up a new exhibit of vintage toys. He feels uneasy and sees the smoke clouds gather overhead. Quickly, he begins repacking as many pieces as he can but needs to leave many. Less than an hour later, the Gold Nugget Museum was burned to the ground.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There is no surviving inventory of the Gold Nugget's collection. From memory, the museums staff and volunteers are now piecing together a list of artifacts that were lost.