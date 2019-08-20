The 31st Annual Sharpsteen Museum Instant Wine Cellar fundraiser will take place at 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena and Calistoga, 1401 N. Oak St., Calistoga.
This year, two grand prizes include five cases (that's 60 bottles) of premium Napa Valley wine.
Join this year's MC's Dario Sattui and his fiance Irina Yartseva, for a chance to win any number of rare and expensive wine packages. They include a week at Sattui's Tuscan property. The last bid for that lot, as of Tuesday afternoon, was $1,200.
Peter Michael Winery in historic Knight's Valley has also donated six bottles of their flagship wine, Les Pavots, and a two-day stay for six at the estate, includes wine tasting. The bid for that package was also $1,200 on Tuesday.
Again this year, Cal Mart has also offered a three-minute mad dash shopping spree through the store. The bid for that prize was $500 at latest check.
The event also includes live and silent auctions, raffle packages, wine tasting and appetizers.
Admission is $10 for museum members, and $25 for non-members. Raffle tickets are $10 each or five for $40. Purchase tickets at the museum, 1311 Washington St., call (707) 942-5911, or download an order form here.
Absentee bids will be accepted up until noon on Friday, Aug. 23 at sharpsteenmuseum.org/contact-us.