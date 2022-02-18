Sign up now for Calistoga's St. Patrick's Day-themed Cornhole Tournament on March 12 and win some fantastic prizes.

There are two divisions: Competitive and Recreational. Cost is $75 per team for the competitive division and $50 for recreational teams.

The top three division winners will receive a brand new, City of Calistoga cornhole board set.

Spectators are encouraged to attend. The games begin at 2 p.m. in Pioneer Park. Contact Danny at (707) 800-5334, or visit cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com/