Sign up now for Calistoga's St. Patrick's Day-themed Cornhole Tournament

Calistoga Cornhole Tournament

Calistoga held its first ever Cornhole Tournament at Pioneer Park in Sept. 2021.

 Julie Mitchell

Sign up now for Calistoga's St. Patrick's Day-themed Cornhole Tournament on March 12 and win some fantastic prizes. 

There are two divisions: Competitive and Recreational. Cost is $75 per team for the competitive division and $50 for recreational teams. 

The top three division winners will receive a brand new, City of Calistoga cornhole board set. 

Spectators are encouraged to attend. The games begin at 2 p.m. in Pioneer Park. Contact Danny at (707) 800-5334, or visit cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com/

