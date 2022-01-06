Singer, actress Elaine Jennings re-invents herself in Calistoga

Elaine Jennings’ life sounds like it could have been the inspiration for one of the songs she sings in her act — like maybe Ira Gershwin’s “Nice Work If You Can Get It.”

And as the song says, “you can get it if you try.”

Jennings is a multi-talented actress and singer who has played roles in major productions such as "Mamma Mia" and "Cabaret." She has also re-invented herself more than once, and is one of those rare artists who found out she also has a head for business.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

After spending years in San Francisco, Jennings and her husband, Michael, moved to Calistoga full-time when the pandemic hit. Not one to slow down, she has built a new repertoire for herself and can be seen performing around town with The Tritones at Hydro Grill, Picayune Cellars, and most recently debuting her solo act at the Mount View Hotel. She calls the 100-year-old building the perfect venue for her performances of jazz standards from the 1930s and '40s.

“I feel like I’m being transported back in time,” she said.

Born to perform

Jennings was born in Hollywood. Her father was a commercial artist, and performing “was in my blood,” she said, recalling how she used to walk past Desilu Studios on her way to school.

Singing and performing most of her life, Jennings’ resume includes stage performances in "Godspell" on Broadway, "Gypsy" in San Francisco, "Doubt" with Upstage Napa Valley, and numerous independent films.

Along the way, she joined a touring Shakespeare company where she met Michael, who played opposite her in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

All was going well when a turning point came. Jennings says she was “misusing her voice,” developed nodules, and subsequently lost her voice.

“That kind of killed my enthusiasm. I had a three-octave range and all of sudden it was missing,” she said.

Without her singing voice, she began to rethink her career and what she wanted in life. With marriage to Michael pending, and wanting a family, “I didn’t want to be rushing out at 7 o’clock at night for rehearsals,” she said.

So Jennings put her performing career on the back burner and switched gears. She went back to school, and got a degree in business and marketing. She created her own production business, and in 1995 helped Michael start a high-end catering business based in San Francisco called Small Potatoes.

The footlights are calling

The Jennings purchased a home in Calistoga in 2001, and spent the next years splitting their time between Calistoga and San Francisco.

In 2014 a poster at Cal Mart for auditions with Calistoga Theater Company, now named Upstage Napa Valley, caught Elaine's eye, and the artistic flame was re-ignited.

Drawing on her background in marketing, Jennings began by offering up ideas to director Sharie Renault on how to build an audience base. She also began acting again in several of the company’s productions. Eventually she also became president of the board of directors.

Bolstered by the experience, Jennings also took her talents back to San Francisco where she got “some really nice, juicy roles,” including parts in “Mamma Mia” and also “Gypsy,” in which she learned to play the trumpet.

“I didn’t have to play trumpet too well; I was playing a stripper,” she said.

Then a friend introduced her to something new: old songs from the Great American Songbook with standards from the 1930s and ‘40s. At first, “It wasn’t necessarily my thing. I was a musical comedy gal. I had to groove a little, you know, bebop,” she said, snapping her fingers.

And, a former soprano, singing jazz tunes in the mezzo and alto ranges is good for her voice.

Soon, she started rehearsing with her San Francisco piano player David Austin via Zoom and building a repertoire.

Oh the tenacity

For performers, even during non-pandemic times, it takes courage and tenacity to hang in there, audition after audition. Jennings said there is on average a 95% unemployment rate for performers, and talks about building “that rejection muscle.”

“If you’re in any type of performing art, you have to put yourself out there, and people are going to say ‘no.’ It can be very arbitrary and may have nothing to do with your talent. You may look like the director’s ex-wife,” she said. “Rejection is part of it. But the more you do it, the more you get used to it.”

By the time the pandemic hit in early 2020, Jennings had amassed a fairly large repertoire of standards from the Great American Songbook. She caught performances by The Tritones, at Hydro, and thought her new singing style would be a good fit.

“I literally just weaseled my way in,” she said. “I just kept showing up.”

Jennings now performs regularly with the band. They perform at other venues including Picayune Cellars, and they regaled Rianda House during the holidays.

Singing at the Mount View Hotel, however, takes her solo act to different level. “I go to the Mount View Hotel and I feel like I’m being transported in time. It’s Gershwin and Cole Porter and Harold Arlen ... It’s timeless, and the lyrics are magical,” she said.

Of the twists and turns in her career, Jennings says "It's been a journey," and is preparing for the next act. With her business background now in balance with her passion for the arts, Jennings plans to keep building her repertoire, create a website, and promote her demo tape.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity up here, and I thought, ‘What more can I do with myself?’” she said. Future venues may include wineries, and fundraisers. In the meantime, “I’ll just keep hitting the streets, see where there are opportunities, and then jump in.”

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.