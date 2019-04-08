Sisters, ages 100 and 92, offer link to Napa Valley's pioneer past

The sepia-toned photos of the Napa Valley’s past grow faded and dog-eared with the passing of time, but those days remain as colorful and vivid as ever in the memories of Thelma Hermes and Ramona Decker.
The two sisters are the oldest surviving members of one of Pope Valley’s pioneer families, the Haugs. The days of living off the land and attending one-room schoolhouses are gone now, but thanks to Hermes, who turned 100 on Wednesday, and Decker, who turns 92 on Saturday, they are far from forgotten.
During an interview at Decker’s St. Helena home, the sisters shared some of those memories.
- The visits from their grandmother Silvia Samuels, who’d come west on a covered wagon.
- The smokehouse where their father Adolph cured ham, bacon and sausage.
- Carrying buckets of eggs from the chicken nests, where they would find the occasional rattlesnake.
- The sight of their brother Chester working on the ranch even after he’d been left disabled by a World War II combat injury.
“We’d come home from school and Mama would have fresh hot bread with homemade butter,” Hermes said. “Then she’d sprinkle it with sugar. I’ve always remembered that.”
The family’s 148-acre ranch was established in 1873 by German immigrants Gotthilf and Dora Haug. Gotthilf had come to the U.S. in 1855 and worked in a Tuolomne County gold mine before moving to Pope Valley.
The ranch produced cows, chickens, sheep, hogs, turkeys, prunes, walnuts, almonds, peaches, pears, potatoes and, for a while, grapes. Gotthilf established his winery – Pope Valley’s first, Decker said – in 1878. His oldest son Adolph rebuilt it in 1938.
Adolph married Ethel Samuels, the daughter of another Pope Valley pioneer family. They had 11 children: Verna, Violet, Adolph Jr. (Bud), Irene, Carl, Chester, Hilda, Thelma, Mildred, Donald and Ramona.
There were a lot of chores to do around the ranch, but “there were enough kids in the family that we made our own fun,” Hermes said. Neighbor kids would come over to play games, and in the summers they would swim in the dammed-up creek that ran through the property.
The children attended the one-room Olive School at the bottom of Ink Grade Road. After eighth grade, Hermes stayed at the school for what were called “post-graduate” classes in shorthand, typing and bookkeeping.
By the time Decker graduated from eighth grade, she was able to catch a bus to attend St. Helena High School, where she graduated in 1945.
Decker had to learn to drive at the age of 13 because her older brothers had either left home or been drafted to serve in World War II and her father had never learned to drive. He’d tried, but only once.
“My oldest brother tried to teach him,” Decker said. “I can still hear Papa tell the story – he’d say ‘I drove down to the lower gate and said “whooooa!” and the darn car didn’t stop. So that ended my driving.’”
The sisters went on to marry, raise their own children, and lead their own lives outside Pope Valley. Decker worked for the St. Helena Unified School District, while Hermes worked for the St. Helena Cemetery and spent 39 years volunteering at the Courtesy Desk at St. Helena Hospital, which honored her with a lifetime achievement award. Hermes also traveled extensively throughout the country and as far away as Canada and the Panama Canal. Both became deacons in the First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena.
Yet they would all return to the ranch when something needed to be done. One of the advantages of having such a sprawling family is that there’s always someone close at hand with the skills necessary to do plumbing or electrical work, pump a septic tank, or do some heavy lifting.
“We all stepped up and helped, at least until we all got older,” Decker said.
The time eventually came when the family couldn’t take care of the ranch anymore, so they sold it in 1999 to local ceramist Richard Carter, who still lets them visit whenever they want.
The stream where they used to swim and the redwood groves where they used to play now set the perfect backdrop for Haug family reunions – no small affairs given that Hermes alone has two daughters, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren with a third on the way.
The last remaining Haug brother, Donald, died in 2018 at the age of 94, but the constellation of grandkids, cousins, nephews, nieces and in-laws remain close, avoiding the squabbles and grudges that often cause rifts in large families. The sisters say their hardscrabble but happy upbringing left them with an unbreakable bond.
“We took care of one another,” Decker said. “There was never any bitterness or unhappiness. Everybody helped everybody else.”