Please join Sofie Contemporary Arts in celebration of its two-year anniversary with an artist's reception on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and wine samples provided by Cederquist Wine Company.
So Far…the new exhibition at Sofie Contemporary Arts features all 29 artists shown at the gallery since the inaugural exhibition almost two years ago. All artists were invited and 24 are available to exhibit. So Far… clearly reflects the gallery’s vision of strong contemporary works that highlight regional artists at diverse career points, demonstrate a wide range of styles, intent and media, and are connected to California in some way.
Sofie Contemporary Arts is located at 1407 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20 and the gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. or by arrangement. For more information, call 707-942-4231.