Sofie Contemporary Arts presents photogrpahs by Clark James Mishler

When asked why he does this and how long he’ll continue, Mishler said, “I think the best reason for making a portrait every day is that it keeps me on my toes, gets me out the door and has taught me to be a better photographer. Most of all, I love meeting the people of Calistoga while documenting who we are at this time and in this place.” Mishler thinks that as people move on and things change, these images may eventually become historically important. “But for now” he says, “I just hope to continue the project as long as I’m able to hold a camera in my hands.”