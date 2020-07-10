Sofie Contemporary Arts presents photogrpahs by Clark James Mishler

It’s almost your last chance to see the sweeping portrait exhibition, Calistogans: Photographs by Clark James Mishler, which has recently reopened at Sofie Contemporary Arts in Calistoga. Originally opening March 8, a few days before the shelter-in-place order, the gallery has been unable to publically show the hundreds of poignant color photographs that feature scores of people who live or work in or near Calistoga until recently. The groups of images include At Work, At Home, Individuals, Family, Friends, Artists and Best Friends, the popular category that highlights locals with their beloved dogs.
A Meet the Artist Weekend will be held in the gallery on Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19, with Mishler present to discuss his work and answer questions from 12:30 - 4:30 p.m. each day. Because of the necessity of very limited access to this exhibition, a discount of 40% will be offered on this weekend to multiple purchases of the works.
Increased sanitation measures are being implemented at the gallery, and all protocols for safety, including face masks and social distancing are required. The very last chance to view these exceptional works in the gallery will be Sunday, July 26.
Mishler started his portrait project in Anchorage, Alaska in January 2010, and continued it on the very first day of his arrival in Calistoga four years ago with his wife, Mitzi. He says that photographing those who live and work in Calistoga has made the transition smoother and greatly helped the couple assimilate into the community and meet many new friends.
When asked why he does this and how long he’ll continue, Mishler said, “I think the best reason for making a portrait every day is that it keeps me on my toes, gets me out the door and has taught me to be a better photographer. Most of all, I love meeting the people of Calistoga while documenting who we are at this time and in this place.” Mishler thinks that as people move on and things change, these images may eventually become historically important. “But for now” he says, “I just hope to continue the project as long as I’m able to hold a camera in my hands.”
The unframed works are installed clipped onto tiered wires, in related groups. This contemporary approach was used is to create a fresh, accessible exhibition that both visitors and locals will appreciate with ease. “The idea here is that Calistoga is both exceptional and comfortable in itself,” Sofie said. “We wanted the exhibition structure and shape to communicate the sense of our strong, honest and beautifully diverse community that Mr. Mishler so deftly portrays.”
The gallery at this time is routinely open on Friday, Sataruday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., with additional times possible as changing circumstances allow. Viewing can also be arranged by calling or emailing Scott Sofie, gallery manager, at (707) 942-4231 or (707) 331-4770, or scott@sofiegallery.com.
