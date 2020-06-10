Solage and Calistoga Ranch reopening June 11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sister properties Solage and Calistoga Ranch have announced they are reopening June 11, and Auberge du Soleil will be reopening Friday, June 12, all with new safety measures and new guest programming.

Solbar restaurant at Solage reopened May 29, and is open seven days a week. Executive Chef Gustavo Rios has prepared fresh dishes such as Spring Peaches and Proscuitto and Chilled Coachella Sweet Yellow Corn Soup.

The Bistro at Auberge opened May 30.

Occupancy is limited in each dining outlet to allow for social distancing and tables will be appropriately spaced in line with local department of health guidelines. All dining venues and kitchen areas are following the local department of health guidelines for food safety and kitchen sanitization.

Solbar has also expanded the patio area to double in size. The space features modern tables and cushioned lounge chairs with rattan tree lights and contemporary candle lanterns. The expanded terrace invites guests outdoors to dine safely while taking in the views of the nearby mountains and vineyards. Solbar is also currently offering takeout orders Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5-7 p.m.