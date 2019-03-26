With a new team in place, Calistoga’s Solbar is well on the path toward regaining its former glory. Tapping into its past, many of the “new” key personnel have been rehired from the original lineup. The result is that the luxury-resort restaurant that had recently seemed unsteady now has one foot solidly anchored to what made the eatery exceptional early-on while the other foot is now striding into the future.
A journey out of the dark woods
After losing Chef Brandon Sharp in 2016 and its Michelin star soon after, the Forbes 5-star-rated Solage Resort has had a challenging time finding the right team to lead its culinary program. From then to now, the attempts have amounted to what seemed to be a series of experiments — Italian food plus sushi offerings, a switch from a hip-casual-California elegance theme to an East Coast bistro-like ambiance — and a host of other fits and starts seemingly focused on trying to regain its footing.
At the end of 2018, the owners (Flynn Holdings) and management (the Auberge Resorts Collection) brought in a new general manager, operations manager and chef. In a reversal of the resort’s recent culinary attempts, this time they looked to the restaurant’s history and hired Gustavo Rios as their executive chef. Rios (Virginia’s The Inn at Little Washington, Yountville’s Bouchon) had also been a member of the initial team at Solage until he left in 2015 to become the head chef at another of Sharp’s Calistoga restaurants at the time, Evangeline.
Chef Gustavo Rios
When Rios turned 12, his family immigrated to the United States so that his father might complete his PhD at the College of William and Mary.
“I was born and raised in Ensenada, Baja California, but when I was 12 we moved to Gloucester, Virginia on Chesapeake Bay,” Rios said.
Arriving without speaking much English and moving into a community that had little experience with foreigners, Rios found that food and cooking were a place of common ground.
Like many of today’s top chefs, Rios started working in restaurants at an early age, eventually training under some of the finest culinarians (Thomas Keller, Sharp, Patrick O’Connell), where he learned and honed his classic French cooking skills.
Today, Rios’ style seems a blend of his culinary and cultural heritage, from his early years spent immersed in coastal communities in Mexico and the United States and then cooking a variety of styles, including nouvelle and locally focused cuisines. The combination has resulted in expertly prepared dishes that are visually striking with an intensity of flavors that are often compellingly nuanced.
When Rios was hired back, a collection of former employees joined him. That speaks to the rapport and culture that he’s built, having a reputation for kindness, hard work and maintaining a non-abusive working environment. Of the 30 kitchen employees nine are women, including both the chef de cuisine and executive sous chef.
The food
Solbar serves breakfast, lunch and dinner while also having a poolside menu for guests and members during the summer.
Those who have missed some of the original Solbar fare, such as the “Lucky Pig,” fish tacos, lettuce wraps and pizza, will be delighted to know that all will soon be back — but updated — on the lunch/poolside menus.
All menus include “healthy, lighter dishes” and more “hearty cuisine” options and are broken into first- and main-course categories.
First-course dinner options include the Little Gem Garden Salad ($16), which is full of crispy greens and crunchy minute vegetables such as tiny carrots, radishes and turnips all tossed with a delicate coating of local olive oil and lemon. A side of light herbed buttermilk dressing is included for those who would like a touch of indulgence.
A new addition is the slightly smoky Charred Avocado and Citrus Salad with feta ($18) — a collection of earthy, fruity and creamy textures and flavors that speak to the season.
More extravagant, the Chips and Dip ($35) pairs well with local sparkling wine and includes a healthy portion of locally farmed California caviar and super-delicate potato “chips” (more like puffed globes) that have been fried using the all-too-underused pommes duchesse technique.
Dinner entrees include five hearty options and three lighter dishes.
Pan-roasted local petrale sole ($38) is done in the roulade style that allows the delicate fish medallions to be cooked crispy on the outside and still retain their flaky interiors. They are accompanied with oyster-chowder cream, smoky bits of lardon and salsify.
Although a slight departure from the usual adherence to locally sourced ingredients, the tender Snake River Farms New York strip steak ($52) with black-truffle fondue is robust and piquant. The dish also includes a collection of different treatments of the sunflower plant, such as sprouts, roasted root (Jerusalem artichokes) and sunflower-seed gremolata.
The desserts range from $10 to $15. Falling into the “wow” category is the Lemon Cake with custard and seasonal fruit. Unlike any “cake” I’ve ever experienced, this pillowy creation makes it seem as if creamy custard and an airy soufflé came together to form something more than the sum of their parts. Topped with actual custard cream and kumquats and optionally paired with a dessert wine, this dish is a delightful exclamation point.
Each of the dinner-menu items I’ve enjoyed has been well-executed, fresh and come with some sort of intriguing surprise, such as the multiple uses of a single ingredient or the re-invigorated use of some forgotten technique.
The libations
Soon after the departure of Sharp, Solage also lost its sommelier, Scott Turnbull, who left to join the team at the 3-star Michelin Restaurant at Meadowood. But again looking within, Solage has now advanced many of its original staff into positions that now cover the wine and bar program.
Doug Faraco is a certified sommelier who has helped refocus the wine program with an emphasis on local producers and an eye toward highlighting the resort’s many “vintner” members. One interesting option is sampling wines from the futuristic Plum wine dispenser that offers the ability to sample rare — often expensive — local wines, e.g., the Eisele Vineyard 2013 “Altagracia” — $25 for a pour of a few ounces. Corkage is $30 per bottle.
The cocktails at Solbar have taken on a new level of urgency and quality under the stewardship of Joe Zapta, beverage manager, and two lead bartenders, Kelly Dallas and Carly Heibert.
Keeping crowd favorites such as the Charbay-green-tea-vodka-based “ Sex in the Valley” ($16) and the sweet-spicy Solbar Cantarito ($15), the team has also embarked on a mission to utilize products from local distilleries, such as that of the Napa Valley-winemaker-turned-whiskey-maker Dave Phinney.
Using whiskey and rye made from Phinney’s new Mare Island-based Savage and Cooke Distillery to craft and advance innovative concoctions, the Solage cocktail program is poised to become an attraction in its own right.
To highlight this, in what has become my new favorite cocktail — the Lion’s Share of Batch No. 1 ($16) is a perfectly balanced combination of Savage and Cooke’s Lip Service rye, comfier peach, smoked tea, orange bitters and lemon, the glass rimmed with a playful collection of dried blue cornflowers.
Tasting the quality of this cocktail provides insight as to why some of the Napa Valley’s leading winemakers are shifting their attention to making other fermented products, such as whiskey.
Solage’s Solbar restaurant has turned things around and is now poised to reach new heights
Losing Sharp and the Michelin star was a double blow to a program that had placed both Solage and Calistoga on the map as a luxury destination for travelers visiting the Napa Valley. However, with the new team in place and their focus on exceptional performance within what is a relaxed yet sophisticated setting, Solbar is now on track to regain and even advance its former stature.
“We want our guests to feel welcomed and appreciated,” Rios said. “We want to serve food that is both delicious and comforting but that also surprises. I feel like I’ve come back home — this place is in my DNA. There is work to do, for sure, but we are all working toward a shared goal: to make Solage everything it can be.”