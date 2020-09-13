 Skip to main content
‘Sorry, Wrong Number’ premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 15

Rianda House

Rianda House is located at 1475 Main St. in St. Helena and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 707-963-8555 or visit the website for the monthly activities calendar: RiandaHouse.org

The Rianda House Readers’ Theater actors will offer the premiere of “Sorry, Wrong Number” at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Attend the premiere (via Zoom) of an American thriller telling the story of a woman who overhears a murder plot. “Sorry, Wrong Number” was originally produced as a 1943 radio play. The Rianda House Readers' Theater actors, directed by Carol Gruetzner, will perform the play as if you, the audience, are listening to the radio. To reserve your free virtual tickets, call Elizabeth at 963-8555, ext. 101.

