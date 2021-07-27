Spirits high as Calistoga's Concerts in the Park return

The air was soft and warm, the sun glinted through the trees, and it felt like all of Calistoga had gathered in Pioneer Park on July 22 for the first Concert in the Park since 2019.

Families and friends of all ages from toddlers to seniors sat on blankets and lawn chairs. Those in the front row, closest to where the band played in the gazebo, had staked out their spots as early as 8 a.m. on Thursday morning for the 6:30 p.m. concert.

The crowd munched on fried chicken from Evangeline and homemade picnics; wine, beer, and other libations flowed freely, and everyone was beaming.

Concerts in the Park is presented each year free to the community, along with many other events — the Lighted Tractor and Fourth of July parades, and the Calistoga Art Center’s Soup-er-Bowl — but all were canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The joy and relief that the crowd felt on Thursday, able to gather together and enjoy live music and one another’s company, was palpable.