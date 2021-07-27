Spirits high as Calistoga's Concerts in the Park return

The air was soft and warm, the sun glinted through the trees, and it felt like all of Calistoga had gathered in Pioneer Park on July 22 for the first Concert in the Park since 2019.
Families and friends of all ages from toddlers to seniors sat on blankets and lawn chairs. Those in the front row, closest to where the band played in the gazebo, had staked out their spots as early as 8 a.m. on Thursday morning for the 6:30 p.m. concert.
The crowd munched on fried chicken from Evangeline and homemade picnics; wine, beer, and other libations flowed freely, and everyone was beaming.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
Concerts in the Park is presented each year free to the community, along with many other events — the Lighted Tractor and Fourth of July parades, and the Calistoga Art Center’s Soup-er-Bowl — but all were canceled last year due to COVID-19.
The joy and relief that the crowd felt on Thursday, able to gather together and enjoy live music and one another’s company, was palpable.
Many concert attendees have been coming to this outdoor event for years. Calistogan Chris Connelly sat with a bunch of buddies — old friends and retired police officers and firefighters — all the way from Redding. He had put the chairs out at 9 a.m., and the group had an impressive spread of treats including homemade pie.
Seth Powell was there with his kids and his parents who were visiting from Florida. “I’ve been coming to these concerts forever,” he said.
Mayor Chris Canning was all smiles as he greeted concert-goers.
“It is so great to see friends and neighbors here enjoying this evening,” he said. “A big thank you goes out to the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and the Public Works department for helping to bring this event back.”
Once the husband-and-wife duo National Park Radio took the stage, guitar and banjo music filled the air and couples and kids danced; the concert was a smashing success, and we can’t wait for the next one. For information and the concert schedule, go to: https://visitcalistoga.com/