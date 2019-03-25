Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society will hold its Spring Native Plant Society sale and Wildflower Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14 at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave, Napa.
More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, more than 125 species, for shade or sun will be available for sale, and experts will be on hand to answer your questions and to help with plant selection.
The Wildflower Show will display more than 200 freshly gathered Napa County wildflower specimens. The winter and spring rains may provide an interesting array of wildflowers.
The Napa Valley chapter of the California Native Plant Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing information on native plants. The chapter uses the Martha Walker Native Habitat Garden in Skyline Park as an educational and public recreational asset. Its mission is to promote the natural beauty of California's native plants through education, science, advocacy, horticulture, and land stewardship, with a focus on the critical roles of native plants in the ecology of native fauna, as well as the health and recreation of society.
For more information, go to www.napavalleycnps.org. Admission to Skyline Park is free during the sale and show.