St. Clair Brown hosts Napa Beer Mile

St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery hosts its second annual Napa Beer Mile on Saturday, Feb. 29, from noon to 8 p.m.

Spend the day exploring the six independent craft breweries that are either owned by Napans or that brew unique beers on-site.

Tickets are $25 and entitle attendees to all-day half-price pint specials and a commemorative cap for those that make it to the end.

Previously, they sold out 300 tickets in two hours. This year they are pushing it to 400.

Check-in begins noon at St. Clair Brown. Tickets may also be purchased at check-in.

You will receive a stamp card at check-in. Present this card at each location to receive half-off pricing and get your card stamped.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Once all six breweries’ stamps have been collected, you will be awarded your Napa Beer Mile cap.

Participating breweries are St Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Downtown Joe’s Brewery, Trade Brewing, Stone Brewing Napa and Tannery Bend Beerworks.

After check-in there is no designated order to visit each brewery.