St. Helena Cooperative's Ol' School Dance Party is March 14

Franco Scinto, left, and Naomi Aguilera – Jacobo

Franco Scinto, left, and Naomi Aguilera – Jacobo are members of the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, based in Rutherford.

Tickets are available for the fifth annual “Ol’ School Dance Party,” to benefit the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, which will be Saturday, March 14 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. in St. Helena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the music beginning at 8.

The dance party features the funk, soul and rock ‘n’ roll of fan favorite Monophonics. Food and drink is included and will keep you well fueled for a night of dancing and good ol’ fashioned fun. Tickets are $65 per person and available at sthelenacoop.org.

