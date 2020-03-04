St. Helena Drama’s ‘Newsies’ opens Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“In terms of set changes, this is about as tough as it gets,” Jeske said. “We’re really lucky to have such a nice set, but it is a pain to move those things around. Our crew does a great job getting them in the right place at the right time.”

The preview’s most striking costume belongs to Medda Larkin (Emma Pierce), a Bowery star who both performs onstage (singing the solo showcase “That’s Rich”) and owns her own theater.

“She’s really confident,” said Pierce, still wearing Medda’s corset, fur, heels, layers of skirts, and elaborate headpiece. “She stands out because most women of that time didn’t own buildings, but she does. So she has more of a say in what’s going on.”

Pierce has been singing since third grade and performing with St. Helena Drama ever since 2014’s “The Wizard of Oz,” but Medda is her biggest part yet. With its mid-scene set changes, “Newsies” is logistically the most challenging show she’s done, even more than “Mamma Mia.”

“It’s such a huge undertaking,” she said.

Carrie Steil plays Wiesel, a newsie, and a “Bowery Beauty” at Medda’s theater. She’s also the understudy for the role of Medda.