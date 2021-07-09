St. Helena jewelry maker uses materials from local terroir

The pandemic and a painful hernia changed St. Helena native Mark Battuello’s life last year.

Battuello had been an instrumental part of his family’s vineyard, working with his brother Dave to clean up the property out on Ehlers Lane, maintaining on the irrigation system, and of course, helping with harvest.

But in last year Battuello’s hernia made it impossible for him to continue working the land. Thankfully he had taken a jewelry-making class from master jeweler Nancy Wintrup at 180 Studios in Santa Rosa just before COVID-19 hit. Already a painter and photographer, Battuello quickly learned to make bracelets while being taught how to use a variety of jewelry-making tools and techniques.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!

Once the class ended, he continued to use his newfound skills, gradually adding tools to his home studio. And he taught himself to work with metal, focusing on rings.