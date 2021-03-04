St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema has withstood the test of time

Kostow began seeing movies at the Cameo in 2009, when he started dating his now-wife, Martina.

“I have always been drawn to the small-town charm of the theater, the history, and the fact that you can often purchase tickets directly from Cathy at the ticketing window—who always has a welcoming smile,” he said.

St. Helena resident Stacey Bressler is one of the founding members of the Cameo Cinema Foundation, the non-profit arm of the theater, which provides funding for a wide range of films, speakers, workshops and live events

When Bressler was around 7 years old, growing up in New Jersey, she and her best friend began a tradition of going to the movies every weekend for the Saturday matinee. The afternoon movie was typically attended by the same group of people—and that sense of belonging is also present at the Cameo.

The Cameo Cinema community is a “tight-knit group,” Bressler said.

“Even if I go to the movies by myself, I know I’m not going to feel alone,” she said.

The closures begin Bressler had plans to see the film “Emma” on March 16, 2020.

“I rarely skip a week without going to the movies,” she said.