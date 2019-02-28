Gunilda R. “Jean” Pistorius Rianda

-Born 1907 in Rutherford to Augusta and John Pistoious

-Moved to St. Helena with her family in 1913

-Graduated 1925 from St. Helena High School

-Earned a nursing degree in 1931 from Stanford School of Nursing, spent 25 years as a public health nurse in San Francisco

-Married Walter Rianda in 1952, moved to St. Helena

-Was a real estate broker and Realtor with Albertazzi Realty for 30 years

-Bought the home at 1475 Main St. in 1967, Joseph Tosetti built the house in 1926

-Was treasurer of a local senior citizens group that met once a week in the Carnegie building in St. Helena

-Became friends with Greta Ericson, former St. Helena mayor and real estate broker

-In 1979, Walter Rianda died

-December 1996, Jean Rianda donated a house, valued at $250,000, on Oak Avenue to the Silverado chapter of the American Red Cross

-In 2003, Rianda decided to give her home as a gathering place for seniors in the Upper Napa Valley

-Dies July 1, 2003 at age 95

-After five years of renovation, Rianda House Senior Activity Center opens May 15, 2008