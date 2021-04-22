St. Helena’s Robert Louis Stevenson Museum reopens

Tales of derring-do and quirky mementos from the colorful and peripatetic life of a literary giant are once again accessible at St. Helena’s Robert Louis Stevenson Museum.

The museum, located next to the St. Helena Public Library, reopened by appointment Thursday, April 15, after being closed for over a year during the pandemic.

During the closure, the museum underwent an extensive overhaul. There’s a new ceiling with improved lighting, new informational panels, and some fresh items that have taken out of storage, including Stevenson’s tiny but competent sketch of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu.

“That’s never been on display before, but it’s quite a unique little treasure,” said Executive Director Barrett Dahl.

There’s also a rare copy of “The Graver and the Pen,” a book of verse with woodcut prints engraved and hand-pressed by Stevenson himself, as well as Stevenson’s personal copy of “Beau Austin,” a play he co-wrote with his friend William Henley.

Stevenson was born and raised in Scotland, spent his honeymoon on Mount St. Helena, and lived everywhere from Dorset to Samoa. His travels helped inspire stories like “Treasure Island” and “Kidnapped.”