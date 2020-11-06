St. Helenan donates $500 to Main Street Bookmine to give free books to young fire victims

St. Helena’s Michelle Wagner donated $500 to Main Street Bookmine so that kids affected by the recent fires can pick out a free book of their choice.
“Reading a story that has a happy ending might be a good escape for a child,” Wagner said. Overwhelmed by the impact that both fires left behind, she told herself to “just start somewhere and just begin!”
Main Street Bookmine and its predecessor, Main Street Books, hold a special place in Wagner’s life, which motivated her to start there.
Not only have she and her family frequented the store for years, but it is a meaningful place for her son, Mickey. He was born deaf, and before getting his bilateral cochlear implants, picture books were a great way for him to escape.
The Bookmine was the first place she thought of where she could “pay it forward.” So far, about five kids have gotten books benefiting from Wagner’s donations.
Children and teenagers affected by the fires are welcome to stop by the store and get a free book. All of the books at the store are available to them, and if a book is not available, the Bookmine can order it to be picked up at the store. Online orders are available at napabookmine.com, where people can express interest in using Wagner’s donation in the notes section and have books delivered to their homes.
Wagner also just released a children’s book that is based on Mickey, who attended multiple schools as a younger kid to work on his speech development. She hopes this book, as well as her donation, can help other kids cope with things that they could be going through during these hard times.
“Mickey on the Move” is now available at all Bookmine stores.
