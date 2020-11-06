St. Helenan donates $500 to Main Street Bookmine to give free books to young fire victims

St. Helena’s Michelle Wagner donated $500 to Main Street Bookmine so that kids affected by the recent fires can pick out a free book of their choice.

“Reading a story that has a happy ending might be a good escape for a child,” Wagner said. Overwhelmed by the impact that both fires left behind, she told herself to “just start somewhere and just begin!”

Main Street Bookmine and its predecessor, Main Street Books, hold a special place in Wagner’s life, which motivated her to start there.

Not only have she and her family frequented the store for years, but it is a meaningful place for her son, Mickey. He was born deaf, and before getting his bilateral cochlear implants, picture books were a great way for him to escape.

The Bookmine was the first place she thought of where she could “pay it forward.” So far, about five kids have gotten books benefiting from Wagner’s donations.