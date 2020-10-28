St. Helena's Cameo Cinema celebrates fall with photo op, Halloween movies

Along with a special slate of Halloween movies, Cathy Buck and the Cameo Cinema Foundation are launching their fall fundraising with a larger-than-life postcard celebrating the Cameo Cinema and the Napa Valley.

Everyone is invited to stop by the Cameo and take a photo with the giant postcard, post it on Instagram or Facebook, and add a favorite memory of going to the movies.

“These unusual times have reminded us that the joy we find in the little things are the moments that make life so wonderful,” said Cathy Buck, the theater’s owner and creative director. “This will come as no surprise, but I love movies and I love storytelling. We are all missing the social connections that are only created through a shared experience, whether it’s a night at the movies or a family dinner. Since only a limited number of people can join us for a film, we thought it would be fun to create an opportunity to share our stories online, using this awesome postcard as a backdrop.”

“We wanted to launch this in time for Halloween,” said Stacey Bressler, CCF Board Member, “so the local kids can show off their Halloween costumes and enjoy one of their favorite Halloween movies.”

The postcard is available 24/7 so you can bring the entire family to the theater for their Halloween Instagram moment.