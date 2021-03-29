St. Helena's Cameo Cinema reopens Friday

After 107 years of entertaining the Upvalley, it’s going to take more than a global pandemic to put the Cameo Cinema out of business.
One of the country’s oldest independently owned single-screened cinemas, the Cameo will reopen Friday, April 2, with screenings of Oscar contender “Nomadland” (2 and 7:45 p.m.) and “Tom & Jerry” (5 p.m.).
As long as Napa County remains in the red tier of COVID-19 restrictions, admission will be limited to 30 ticketholders per show – roughly 25% of full occupancy – to allow for adequate distance between patrons. If the county moves into the orange tier, which could happen this week, capacity will increase to 70 seats per show, which is 50% of capacity.
Even with movies like “Nomadland” playing on streaming services, “there’s nothing like seeing that movie on the big screen,” said proprietor Cathy Buck. “I think that will bring people back.”
The Cameo is adopting safety protocols set forth by the National Association of Theaters’ CinemaSafe program, with masks (except when eating or drinking), social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, and enhanced cleaning before and after each screening.
Every other row will be roped off. After each movie, “we’ll ask people to stay in their seats and exit one row at a time.”
“I think we’ve all been doing this long enough, for over a year, that we know the rules and regulations,” Buck said. “I think people are conscious about washing hands and not crowding. Masks are the key.”
The Cameo closed in March 2020. It’s offered on-demand streaming programs throughout the pandemic, experimented with a drive-in cinema near Gott’s last summer, and resumed indoor screenings for a few months last fall while Napa County was in the orange tier of COVID-19 restrictions.
After a few months in the most severe purple tier, the county moved to the red tier on March 3, which allowed theaters to reopen at 25% capacity. Buck said the Cameo couldn’t reopen immediately because it takes about two weeks to book movies.
Also playing in April are “The Father,” “The Courier,” “Minari,” “Six Minutes to Midnight,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “The Truffle Hunters.”
Gold and silver membership cards purchased for 2020 are being honored through 2021, Buck said.
In addition to the theater reopening, drive-in screenings will resume in mid-April in the large open field near Charles Krug Winery where PG&E operated its micro-site following the Glass Fire.
The new location will accommodate 80 cars, which is as twice as many as the old location, Buck said. For now the Cameo is planning only one drive-in screening per week, every Wednesday.
For tickets and showtimes, go to cameocinema.com.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.