St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church hosts virtual labyrinth walk

Grace Episcopal Church will host author and labyrinth facilitator the Rev. Lauren Artress for an afternoon of learning more about the ancient spiritual practice of traveling the labyrinth at 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, via Zoom.

The labyrinth has been used as a tool for healing, processing grief, and connecting with God for many years, and Saturday’s event will be an opportunity for healing in our community after the Glass Fire. The event will feature a virtual meditative labyrinth walk, using a finger labyrinth.

Grace’s labyrinth will be open all weekend for safe, socially distanced walking, providing members of the community with a way to safely gather over a period of many hours to mourn, heal and center themselves spiritually after the experience of the fires.

Register for Saturday’s event at forms.gle/X2iV91tH57NNLkp3A.

Artress will also join Grace as a preacher at the 11:30 a.m. virtual service on Sunday, Oct. 18.







