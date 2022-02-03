St. Helena's Lang & Reed winery started with a love story

A couple of chance turns led Tracey and John Skupny to discover their appreciation for an ancient grape, but at the time they couldn’t have known that those events would lead to co-founding a Napa Valley winery.

Their St. Helena winery, Lang & Reed, evolved from a love story that began in their college years at University of Kansas, where they developed an appreciation for fine wine while working in fine dining restaurants in Lawrence, Kansas. That included the Eldridge Hotel where they both worked along with a host of other students. John’s job as wine steward meant he was buying the wine, beer and spirits for the restaurant, and learning more and more on the job.

It was a time, John said, where “this group of students got into fine wine.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Lang & Reed focuses on two varietals, Cabernet Franc and Chenin Blanc, It was those chance turns that drew them to Cabernet Franc, their first vintage in 1996 — a prototype for what would become their signature wine was made in 1993. At the urging of their son and daughter-in-law they added Chenin Blanc in 2013.

Some 25 years from their first vintage they now have a tasting salon in St. Helena and a new tasting experience of caviar and Chenin Blanc.

It all started with John’s epiphany in 1977 that he wanted to marry Tracey, who was in Europe, and he was in Ecuador.

Three telegrams later she agreed to meet him in Luxembourg.

When he arrived at the hotel, Tracey had already decanted a bottle of a 1973 Mouton Rothschild, then a newly released “special wine” that John took as a “good sign.”

He asked her to marry him, and she said yes, but wanted to get married right away, preferably in Paris. While they waited for their marriage license to be approved they traveled.

During that time they planned to go to Burgundy, but the timing of things meant they would have to spend a night in a hotel, a cost they avoided by taking a train that traveled overnight to Bordeaux where they tasted a Cabernet Franc that would influence their lives and careers.

It would be several years until they developed their own label, and in the meantime their knowledge and appreciation of wine and the industry grew with John in sales and marketing at Vintage Wine Merchants and Clos du Val Winery, and later as general manager of Niebaum-Coppola Estate Winery; Tracey building a career at Spotteswoode.

Lang & Reed is named for their two sons — John said “Skupny Wines” just didn’t roll off the tongue — and son Reed and his wife Megan have joined the team.

About the time the pandemic hit they learned that more space was opening up at the charming former home of Battista Salmini at 1244 Spring St. in St. Helena, where they had an office and held tastings on the back porch. They now can offer tastings in multiple areas, such as a living room, outdoor porch, and cozy dining room.

Anne Ward Ernst is a longtime journalist and former editor of The Weekly Calistogan. Contact her at GlassHalfFullByAnne@gmail.com.