 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena's Nimbus Arts hosts 'Spring Into Hope'

Nimbus Arts is inviting people to paint sunflowers as part of a "Spring Into Hope" public art project supporting relief efforts in Ukraine.

Nimbus Arts regularly invites the community to make art at its St. Helena studio. On Tuesday Nimbus Executive Director Jamie Graff welcomed about 20 participants, ranking in age from 2 to 77, to paint sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine.

Soft Brazillian music filled the light, airy studio while participants painted and chatted. Parents and youngsters had a chance to spend two hours making art for a purpose that weighs heavily on their hearts.

“Bringing people together in a nurturing activity during stressful times is very healing,” Graff said.

Tuesday's workshop was the first of three chances to participate, followed by Thursday, March 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The “Spring Into Hope" community art activity and installation will create roughly 100 cheerful sunflower paintings that will be exhibited in downtown St. Helena.

People are also reading…

“We invite our community to join us by signing up for one of our free open studio events to paint a sunflower portrait, and to share our wishes of hope for those enduring so much challenge around the world. All ages are welcome,” Graff said.

Those who are unable to join on the specified days and times may stop by the studio any time to pick up a ready-made painting kit to take home and use at their convenience. Finished paintings are due back at Nimbus on Monday, April 4.

The activity will provide a means for the community to come together in support of relief efforts in Ukraine. Patrons, friends, and colleagues interested in making a direct donation may do so through the Voices of Children Foundation (www.voices.ua/en) or People in Need (www.peopleinneed.net).

Visual and Performing Arts Students of the Month for February 2022

1 of 9

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Calistoga Art Center's Soup-er-Bowl is back

Calistoga Art Center's Soup-er-Bowl is back

Calistoga Art Center's Soup-er-Bowl fundraiser is back; it's just a little different this year. A drive-up takeaway event is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, and tickets are on sale now. 

Calistoga artist Ira Yeager honored in tribute

Calistoga artist Ira Yeager honored in tribute

The lives of Ira Yeager and his longtime partner George Warren Hellyer, Jr. were recently celebrated in Calistoga's Pioneer Park by the many friends and admirers of their work they had met over the course of their vibrant and storied lives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News