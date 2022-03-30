St. Helena's Nimbus Arts hosts 'Spring Into Hope'

Nimbus Arts is inviting people to paint sunflowers as part of a "Spring Into Hope" public art project supporting relief efforts in Ukraine.

Nimbus Arts regularly invites the community to make art at its St. Helena studio. On Tuesday Nimbus Executive Director Jamie Graff welcomed about 20 participants, ranking in age from 2 to 77, to paint sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine.

Soft Brazillian music filled the light, airy studio while participants painted and chatted. Parents and youngsters had a chance to spend two hours making art for a purpose that weighs heavily on their hearts.

“Bringing people together in a nurturing activity during stressful times is very healing,” Graff said.

Tuesday's workshop was the first of three chances to participate, followed by Thursday, March 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The “Spring Into Hope" community art activity and installation will create roughly 100 cheerful sunflower paintings that will be exhibited in downtown St. Helena.

“We invite our community to join us by signing up for one of our free open studio events to paint a sunflower portrait, and to share our wishes of hope for those enduring so much challenge around the world. All ages are welcome,” Graff said.

Those who are unable to join on the specified days and times may stop by the studio any time to pick up a ready-made painting kit to take home and use at their convenience. Finished paintings are due back at Nimbus on Monday, April 4.

The activity will provide a means for the community to come together in support of relief efforts in Ukraine. Patrons, friends, and colleagues interested in making a direct donation may do so through the Voices of Children Foundation (www.voices.ua/en) or People in Need (www.peopleinneed.net).