St. Helena's Tra Vigne Pizzeria supplies kits for home cooking

Every Friday evening, chef Nash Cognetti gives away his secrets to the world on Facebook Live.

But Cognetti, who’s been selling kits to make popular Tra Vigne Pizzeria dishes in your home kitchen during the shelter-at-home order, doesn’t quite see it that way.

“No secrets,” Cognetti said minutes before broadcasting a risotto-making lesson. (The trick? Never stop stirring.)

“I teach people that I can cook for a living,” he said. “That’s my job, whether you’re an employee at the catering company or a line cook here. So there are no secrets. I want people to do this successfully.”

“We didn’t think this was going to last as long as it’s lasted. We figured for two weeks we’d send everyone home with pizza kits and then they’d be back in the restaurant. But now it’s become a thing,” said Cynthia Ariosta, who handles marketing and community outreach for the restaurant and holds the camera during Cognetti’s video demonstrations.

“Thing” might be an understatement, with Cognetti’s 39-minute pizza-making lesson accumulating 4,400 views. His mozzarella al minuto and risotto lessons, also available on Tra Vigne’s Facebook page, have racked up almost 3,000.