 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Calistoga is now live streaming Sunday services

St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Calistoga is now live streaming Sunday services

Last spring, California imposed restrictions limiting attendance at worship services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church minister, William McIlmoyl (known to parishioners as Father Mac) began providing Sunday sermons from his home, and church members were able to link to service through the on line meeting provider Zoom.

Within a week or two, full coordination of a regular Sunday service, adding to the sermon, was in place coordinated by the Rev. Susan Napoliello, Deacon. Elaine Jennings, with her magnificent voice, provided song, York Wang stepped in with carefully chosen words for the opening prayer, Rosemary Faulds and other parishioners took part from their homes in the literary readings, prayers and virtual communion. David Stoneberg, recently retired Editor of the St. Helena Star, but very much in the swim when it comes to the news, formalized and coordinates a virtual coffee hour following the service.

As a congregation, people shared their concerns, hopes and positive spirit through the challenges of 2020. While physically distanced, coffee hour brought us even closer together. We opened up and began to speak as families do from afar, yet from the personal space of our homes.

Yet, in our minds, and with Father Mac’s guidance, was the actual sanctuary space. So, with the concurrence and assist of the Sr. Warden, Carolyn Czaspleski, Junior Warden, Alex Schellenger and technical direction of Nathan Schwab broadcasting from the St. Luke’s sanctuary out to the congregation and other attendees recently became a reality.

For those who wish to join the service every Sunday morning at 10 a.m., please use the following Zoom access:

Meeting ID: 774974601 
Password: 522784
 
Some of the previous broadcast services have been recorded by parishioner Connie Rios-Schellenger and can be assessed through the website: www.stlukescalistoga.org
 
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is active in serving Napa Valley and the Calistoga Community in a number of ways. If you would like further information please leave a message on the Church phone: (707) 942-6007.  
 
St. Luke’s also provides space to non-affiliated Hearts & Hands, currently the only full time preschool in Calistoga. For further information about this program contact Executive Director Denise Benner at (707) 337-7011.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

 
WATCH NOW: CALISTOGA COMMUNITY AWARDS 2020

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News