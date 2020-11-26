St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Calistoga is now live streaming Sunday services

Last spring, California imposed restrictions limiting attendance at worship services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church minister, William McIlmoyl (known to parishioners as Father Mac) began providing Sunday sermons from his home, and church members were able to link to service through the on line meeting provider Zoom.

Within a week or two, full coordination of a regular Sunday service, adding to the sermon, was in place coordinated by the Rev. Susan Napoliello, Deacon. Elaine Jennings, with her magnificent voice, provided song, York Wang stepped in with carefully chosen words for the opening prayer, Rosemary Faulds and other parishioners took part from their homes in the literary readings, prayers and virtual communion. David Stoneberg, recently retired Editor of the St. Helena Star, but very much in the swim when it comes to the news, formalized and coordinates a virtual coffee hour following the service.

As a congregation, people shared their concerns, hopes and positive spirit through the challenges of 2020. While physically distanced, coffee hour brought us even closer together. We opened up and began to speak as families do from afar, yet from the personal space of our homes.