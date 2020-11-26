St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Calistoga is now live streaming Sunday services

Last spring, California imposed restrictions limiting attendance at worship services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church minister, William McIlmoyl (known to parishioners as Father Mac) began providing Sunday sermons from his home, and church members were able to link to service through the on line meeting provider Zoom.
Within a week or two, full coordination of a regular Sunday service, adding to the sermon, was in place coordinated by the Rev. Susan Napoliello, Deacon. Elaine Jennings, with her magnificent voice, provided song, York Wang stepped in with carefully chosen words for the opening prayer, Rosemary Faulds and other parishioners took part from their homes in the literary readings, prayers and virtual communion. David Stoneberg, recently retired Editor of the St. Helena Star, but very much in the swim when it comes to the news, formalized and coordinates a virtual coffee hour following the service.
As a congregation, people shared their concerns, hopes and positive spirit through the challenges of 2020. While physically distanced, coffee hour brought us even closer together. We opened up and began to speak as families do from afar, yet from the personal space of our homes.
Yet, in our minds, and with Father Mac’s guidance, was the actual sanctuary space. So, with the concurrence and assist of the Sr. Warden, Carolyn Czaspleski, Junior Warden, Alex Schellenger and technical direction of Nathan Schwab broadcasting from the St. Luke’s sanctuary out to the congregation and other attendees recently became a reality.
For those who wish to join the service every Sunday morning at 10 a.m., please use the following Zoom access:
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
It’s an unfortunate end for the homeless, but this camp, along with others in Napa, have gotten out control, said Napa City Manager Steve Potter.
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Napa County plummeted overnight from the COVID-19 orange tier to the purple tier, leaving many local business owners scrambling Tuesday to adj…
Five employees and 18 students attending classes in the Napa Valley Unified School District have contracted the coronavirus.
Alicia Sanner of Napa said the last promotion that went to a man less qualified than herself was the proverbial last straw, so, the 36-year-ol…
Napa County must halve its daily COVID-19 cases to escape the purple pit of the state’s color-coded rating system.
For almost 40 years, Auction Napa Valley was a fixture of wine country philanthropy, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for local charita…
A33-year-old Napa man was sentenced to 42 years in state prison after pleading no contest in Napa Superior Court to an assortment of child mol…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!