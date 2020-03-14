Stag's Leap Wine Cellars celebrates 50 years

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars founded by Warren Winiarski whose 1973 Cabernet Sauvignon won in the 1976 Judgment of Paris tasting. The winery was acquired in 2007 by a joint venture of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and Marchesi Antinori.

 M. J. Wickham photo

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, founded in 1970, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The winery kicked off its 50th Anniversary activities at South Beach Wine & Food Festival on Feb. 20-22.

Other key events in the U.S. include:

  • Pebble Beach Food & Wine (April 16-20)
  • Stags Leap District Vineyard to Vintner Dinner (April 24)
  • Big Bottle Party at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars (May 7)
  • Auction Napa Valley with 50th Anniversary Live Lot (June 4-6)
  • Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Annual Dinner in the Vineyard (Aug. 15)

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars will also be the featured winery at approximately 200 consumer dinners across the U.S.

For details about 50th anniversary celebrations at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and beyond, visit StagsLeap50th.com.

