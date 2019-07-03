Looking for an artistic outlet this summer? Look no further than the Calistoga Art Center and Adventures in Stained Glass with instructor Lisa Green. Learn the techniques of creating stained glass pieces using copper foil and traditional lead came. No previous experience is necessary. Some materials and tools are available to use, others can be purchased. The four-week session is Mondays and Wednesdays 6-8 p.m., from July 8-31. Cost is $100 for continuing students, $125 for new students, and $15 drop-in for experienced students.
Green has been involved with glass work since 1986. The journey began with taking classes through the Napa Valley College under the tutelage of Jerry Sinclair and then in 1987 on to Great Panes in Calistoga working for Raymond Centanni and still working there for the last 32 years. Great Panes has done projects locally and all over the world.