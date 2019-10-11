The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space district will host the annual Old Mill Days event on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 - 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park.
Step back in time to the mid-19th century during this family friendly event. Try your hand at traditional farm chores: corn husking and shelling, wheat threshing, butter making, apple pressing, cornhusk doll crafting, rope making, woodworking, and hand sewing.
Watch a blacksmith, see wagon wheel spokes being made using a draw blade at a shave horse bench, or chop some wood. Many artisans will be present who enjoy sharing their craft with others including lacemaking, spinning, and wheat weaving. Additionally, a gunsmith, surveyor, and blacksmith will be on hand. Musicians will gather under the great oak trees and play old-time music all day. Reenactors and volunteers wear period correct clothes adding to the experience. Simple outfits are available for children to wear during their "step-back-in-time" experience.
Admission is $5 and is free for kids under five. Chili, cornbread, and fresh-pressed apple cider will be available for purchase.
Interested in volunteering at Old Mill Days? Have questions about the event?Contact Jessica at jessica@ncrposd.org or (707)299-2175.