Summer Camp registration open at Bothe-Napa State Park

Registration is now open for Bothe-Napa Valley State Park's Summer Day Camp, which runs from July 25-29, for ages 8-12.

Camp Calypso is a one week outdoor education adventure that will help build lasting memories and let your children experience the outdoors and enjoy all the fun activities of summer.

Activities include meeting new friends, building lasting memories, hiking, swimming, nature education and activities, crafts and group games, night hike and campfire activities, visiting historical sites, outdoor cooking, and more.

The Monday-Friday camp is from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Cost is $400 per child. Scholarships are available for families with significant financial need. Extended care is also available for an hour before and after the camp.

Save $50 when you register for the summer camp by April 1. Get an additional $25 discount when you register two campers or $50 off when you register three campers.

Visit napaoutdoors.org/summercamp/ to register.

A limited number of Junior Counselor positions are also available for the camp, for teens 14 to 17 years old. The program seeks to provide older youth with opportunities to develop important professional and life skills. Junior Counselors will have to demonstrate leadership, responsibility and maturity. Junior Counselors assist in leading groups in their daily adventures, setting up for activities, and other tasks as assigned. There will be a one-day training prior to camp to familiarize junior counselors with the camp location, learn about their duties, and get to know fellow junior counselors and supervising adult counselors.

Contact Jessica at 707-299-2175 or jessica@ncrposd.org for more.