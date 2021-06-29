Sunset Cinema at Charles Krug in St. Helena continues July 9 with 'Soul'

The outdoor Sunset Cinema film series continues July 9 and Aug. 6 with an evening of film, food, and wine under the stars on the lawn of the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.

On Friday, July 9, the event will feature Disney’s Pixar’s “Soul” and Apple Original Film “CODA” on Aug. 6. The screenings will start at dusk.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

In “Soul,” a middle-school band teacher named Joe Gardner makes one small misstep which takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before — a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth and where he meets a precocious soul.

In “CODA,” 17-year-old Ruby is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her parents and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother. Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family, and the pursuit of her own dreams.

The events are presented by Cinema Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Film Festival in conjunction with Cameo Cinema.