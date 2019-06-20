St. Helena’s Charles Krug Winery will collaborate with the Napa Valley Film Festival to produce Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with screenings in July, August and September.
The Napa Valley Film Festival will show award-winning films from last year’s festival at sunset on the third Friday of each month on the Great Lawn. Starting at 6:30 p.m., Charles Krug wines, gourmet pizzas and live music will be served prior to each screening.
The Sunset Cinema Series is part of ongoing efforts by Charles Krug to act as a hub for cultural activities in the region.
“At Charles Krug we are always working to integrate new cultural events that serve the Napa Valley community,” said co-proprietor Peter Mondavi Jr. “By hosting the Sunset Cinema Series we are able to extend the warm hospitality we are known for even further.”
In its second year, the Sunset Cinema Series kicks off on Friday, July 19, with a screening of “Pick of the Litter.” The feature documentary follows a group of puppies on their two-year quest to become guide dogs. Directors Dana Nachman and Don Hardy introduce viewers to a group of canine characters along with their human counterparts.
Scheduled to screen on Aug. 16 is “Cold Brook.” The drama, directed by William Fichtner, follows best friends Ted and George. The two ordinary maintenance workers from a small town in Upstate New York go about their daily routine when they spot a mysterious intruder. After some investigating, the intruder turns out to be more than meets the eye. “Cold Brook” is praised as a truly heartwarming story that viewers of all ages will appreciate and enjoy.
The series concludes on Sept. 20 with “Summer ’03.” In the midst of a family crisis, 16-year-old Jamie, played by Joey King, wades through the difficult waters of her love life. The coming-of-age comedy is described as gritty, honest and relatable. Director Becca Gleason will be on hand to answer audience questions in a post-film Q&A session.
Tickets are $10. For tickets and more information on the Sunset Cinema Series, visit sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.