Support Calistoga Rotary's fundraiser with BBQ and bingo April 23

Calistogans will have an opportunity to enjoy downhome food and an evening of entertainment, plus a chance to help the community, when Calistoga Rotary Club holds its Drive Thru BBQ & Bingo Night on Friday, April 23.
The global pandemic has not diminished Rotary’s commitment to community service. Rotary grants more than $25,000 a year in scholarships to Calistoga High School seniors. It funds numerous community programs, such as animal encyclopedias for Calistoga Elementary 3rd graders, pre-school tuition assistance, Youth Leadership Training, Calistoga Youth Safety, Calistoga High School Interact Club, the Safe and Sober Grad Night party and the Every 15 Minutes alcohol prevention program. Community organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Calistoga’s Boy Scout troop, Upvalley Family Center and the Calistoga Food Bank also receive subsidies from Rotary.
All of this is funded by the club’s annual fund-raiser, the Harvest Hoedown, which was canceled this year because of the pandemic. But food and fun will still be available at home for those who sign up for the Drive Thru BBQ & Bingo Night.
The event will feature barbecued chicken and ribs, Southwestern salad, macaroni salad, baked beans, corn bread and cookies from Johnny’s restaurant. For every two meals purchased, Kaiser Family Winery will provide a bottle of wine. After dinner, the fun begins with virtual bingo.
Cost of the meal is $50 and bingo cards are $15 each, or 4 for $50 and 10 for $100. Both meals and bingo cards may be purchased at calistogarotary.org. Meals must be purchased by midnight April 18, but bingo cards may be bought until midnight April 22.
Bingo prizes will include wine and certificates for goods and services from local retailers.
For those who can’t join the fun but still want to help Rotary help Calistoga, the club is seeking donations of any amount. An anonymous donor has offered to match contributions up to the first $5,000, so many donations will be doubled. Donations also may be made by visiting the Calistoga Rotary web site at calistogarotary.org.
Dinner pickup on Friday, April 23 will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Bingo begins online, via Zoom, at 7 p.m.
Further information is available by calling Kevin Eisenberg at 707-266-4967, or emailing kjeisenberg@gmail.com.