Support Calistoga Rotary's fundraiser with BBQ and bingo April 23

Calistogans will have an opportunity to enjoy downhome food and an evening of entertainment, plus a chance to help the community, when Calistoga Rotary Club holds its Drive Thru BBQ & Bingo Night on Friday, April 23.

The global pandemic has not diminished Rotary’s commitment to community service. Rotary grants more than $25,000 a year in scholarships to Calistoga High School seniors. It funds numerous community programs, such as animal encyclopedias for Calistoga Elementary 3rd graders, pre-school tuition assistance, Youth Leadership Training, Calistoga Youth Safety, Calistoga High School Interact Club, the Safe and Sober Grad Night party and the Every 15 Minutes alcohol prevention program. Community organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Calistoga’s Boy Scout troop, Upvalley Family Center and the Calistoga Food Bank also receive subsidies from Rotary.

All of this is funded by the club’s annual fund-raiser, the Harvest Hoedown, which was canceled this year because of the pandemic. But food and fun will still be available at home for those who sign up for the Drive Thru BBQ & Bingo Night.