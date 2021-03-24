 Skip to main content
Support Calistoga Rotary's fundraiser with BBQ and bingo

Calistoga take-out

Support the Calistoga Rotary on April 23 with BBQ from Johnny's restaurant and Bingo from Picayune Cellars. 

 Tim Carl Photography

Calistoga Rotary’s answer to fundraising for scholarships and other youth-related activities include a delicious meal from Johnny’s including BBQ chicken and ribs, Southwestern Salad, macaroni salad, baked beans, cornbread and cookies, all for only $50. And for every two meals purchased, you will receive a free bottle of wine from Kaiser Family Winery.

Join the Rotary on April 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. for a rousing virtual Bingo session hosted by Claire Durocq of Picayune Cellars will follow, with lots of great prizes and surprises during the session. Bingo cards can be purchased for $15 each, 5 for $50 or 10 for $100. Meals and Bingo cards can be purchased here: https://crc.ejoinme.org/RotaryBBQandBingo.

Meals must be purchased by midnight April 18, but Bingo cards can be purchased until midnight on April 22. Dinner pickup time is between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Bingo cards will be emailed to you on the day of the event along with a link to join in the Zoom Bingo, which starts at 7 p.m.

