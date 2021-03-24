Support Calistoga Rotary's fundraiser with BBQ and bingo

Calistoga Rotary’s answer to fundraising for scholarships and other youth-related activities include a delicious meal from Johnny’s including BBQ chicken and ribs, Southwestern Salad, macaroni salad, baked beans, cornbread and cookies, all for only $50. And for every two meals purchased, you will receive a free bottle of wine from Kaiser Family Winery.

Join the Rotary on April 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. for a rousing virtual Bingo session hosted by Claire Durocq of Picayune Cellars will follow, with lots of great prizes and surprises during the session. Bingo cards can be purchased for $15 each, 5 for $50 or 10 for $100. Meals and Bingo cards can be purchased here: https://crc.ejoinme.org/RotaryBBQandBingo.

Meals must be purchased by midnight April 18, but Bingo cards can be purchased until midnight on April 22. Dinner pickup time is between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Bingo cards will be emailed to you on the day of the event along with a link to join in the Zoom Bingo, which starts at 7 p.m.