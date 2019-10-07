Join Napa County Landmarks for two new spook-tacular walking tours, one in Calistoga, and one in Napa, featuring a mesmerizing sampler of the haunts of Napa County’s other spirits.
Rebecca Yerger, historian, historic preservation consultant, and Napa Valley Register columnist, will lead the tours beginning in Calistoga for a ghostly gathering on Sunday, Oct. 13. The tour is from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at Pioneer Park on Cedar Street, registration begins at 9:45 a.m.
This spectral exploration will hover along Calistoga’s Lincoln Avenue revealing frightful to humorous paranormal accounts. It will also uncover the enchanting mortal and architectural heritage of the featured locations. The tour will conclude at Pioneer Park for a remote visitation to outlying sites of fright.
No photographic and/or audio recording devices, even notepads and/or paper, will be allowed on these tours.
Tickets are $15 for NCL members, $20 non-members, and Day of Tour are $25. Get tickets at https://napacountylandmarks.org/product/a-haunting-we-will-go-non-members/.
The Napa spook-tacular gathering is on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4 – 6 p.m. It is said, downtown Napa is a paranormal host spot. It seems to be as popular of a destination for “beyond the veil” visitors as for mortals. Gliding primarily along Main and First Streets, this eerie investigation will feature the true and shared tragedies of two iconic Napa historical properties as well as numerous other accounts of ghostly encounters. It will also explore the enchanting mortal and architectural heritage of the featured locations.
This tour will meet at the north end of the Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street to register, beginning at 3:45 p.m.